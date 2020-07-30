venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Agenparl

ARMED ROBBERY AT NORTHEAST PUB

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 30 luglio 2020

We are looking to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a pub in the northeast.

At approximately 2 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a man entered the Nixx Pub located at the 2400 block of Edmonton Trail N.E., armed with a gun.

The man approached the bar and shot the gun into the ceiling of the pub, as he ordered the bar patrons to move out of his way and get on the floor. The pub was occupied by about 25 people at the time.

He was able to leave the premises with an undisclosed amount of cash, running west on 25 Ave., towards Edmonton Tr. It is possible that he may have injured himself as he fled.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’ 9” to 6’ tall, with a muscular build and dark skin. He was wearing a black and white bandana across his face, a grey hoodie with orange and red ‘GIANTS’ lettering, black sweatpants, gloves and white shoes. Pictures as well as a video of him entering the pub, are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case #/3996

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/armed-robbery-at-northeast-pub/

