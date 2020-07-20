ARMED CAREER CRIMINAL CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, COCAINE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 luglio 2020

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a three count federal indictment charging KEEGAN JAMAAL ROLENC, 28, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.1 ROLENC made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Katherine M. Menendez in U.S. District Court. ROLENC was ordered to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m.

