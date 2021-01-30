sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Agenparl

ARLINGTON MAN SENTENCED TO 57 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 30 gennaio 2021

United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Roderick Oneal Pritchett, 30, of Arlington, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court for being a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm. Pritchett pleaded guilty to the charge in October of 2020.

In connection with his guilty plea, Pritchett admitted that on January 26, 2019, he was arrested in possession of a stolen firearm by agents of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force in Dixons Mills, Alabama. Specifically, agents observed Pritchett walking away from a nightclub while keeping his right arm down by his side. Pritchett stopped between two parked cars, squatted down at the rear of a Chevrolet Camaro, stood back up, and continued walking away while being ordered to stop. Pritchett eventually complied with agents’ orders to stop. On the ground behind one of the Camaro’s rear tires, agents recovered a stolen Glock .40-caliber pistol, which was equipped with a high-capacity 30-round magazine and loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition. At the time he possessed the stolen pistol, Pritchett knew he had prior felony convictions, including a conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Felon) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Pritchett’s prior felony convictions rendered his possession of a firearm illegal under federal law.

United States District Court Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock imposed a sentence of 57 months’ incarceration, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. The court did not impose a fine, but the judge ordered Pritchett to pay $100 in special assessments.

This case was investigated by the Fourth Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Justin D. Roller.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/arlington-man-sentenced-57-months-prison-being-felon-possession-stolen-firearm

