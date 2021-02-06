ARKANSAS BOATERS REMINDED TO UNPLUG WHEN TRAILERING VESSELS

(AGENPARL) – BELTSVILLE (MARYLAND), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Feb. 3, 2021

Jim Harris



Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine

LITTLE ROCK – Anglers and hunters and other boaters who use the state’s waterways are being reminded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Fisheries Division of a new regulation that took effect Jan. 1, 2021, requiring all boat drain plugs to be removed before and during trailering of vessels to and from access facilities on lakes, rivers and streams.

This includes plugs for live wells, ballast tanks and the like.

There are a couple of exceptions to the regulation, however. Fishing tournament officials may submit a request to the AGFC Fisheries Division for written permission to allow for the transport of fish to an offsite weigh station. All tournament participants must be given a copy of the permit. Also, transportation of baitfish is allowed in compliance with Code 26.27 of the AGFC’s Code of Regulations.



A similar boat plug regulation was already in place in 21 other states to help stop the spread of aquatic nuisance species, and the new AGFC rule was part of an extensive list of regulations recommended by the Fisheries Division and approved by the Commission in 2020, to take effect beginning Jan. 1.

Aquatic nuisance species such as silver carp, giant salvinia, zebra mussels and others continue to spread across waterbodies in Arkansas, and the AGFC has as its mission a responsibility to put mechanisms in place to slow the spread. The boat plug removal regulation is one of many actions the AGFC has undertaken recently.

But the AGFC notes that at the end of the day, all boaters in Arkansas (including recreational boaters) can have the greatest impact on slowing the spread of aquatic nuisance species to other waterbodies in the state. Please help with the simple removal of any plugs from a boat that holds water before leaving a boat ramp parking lot.

Also, along with unplugging when trailering your boat, remember also to clean, drain and dry your boat after visiting a lake, river or stream to stop the spread of invasive species to another waterbody.

To submit paperwork for the fishing tournament exception, email Fisheries Biologist Jeff Buckingham at <a Note that certain requirements must be met to qualify for an exception.

The updated Code 37.10 of the AGFC’s Code of Regulations reads:

All aquatic vessel drain plug(s), including, but not limited to, bilges, livewells, baitwells and ballast tanks, must be removed before and during trailering of vessel to and from waterbody access facilities.

EXCEPTIONS:

Fishing tournament officials may submit a request to AGFC Fisheries Division for written permission to allow for the transport of fish to an offsite weigh station. All participants must be given a copy of the permit. Transportation of baitfish is allowed in compliance with Code 26.27.

It is a Class 1 penalty for violation of the new regulation.

