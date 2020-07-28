martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 28, 2020

TRUSS FORMALLY LAUNCHES TRADE AND AGRICULTURE COMMISSION

BURUNDI : REQUEST FOR DEBT RELIEF UNDER THE CATASTROPHE CONTAINMENT AND RELIEF…

THE NEXT GLOBAL TRADE SYSTEM

DEFENSE AND GEOSTRATEGIC PRIORITIES OF THE GERMAN EU PRESIDENCY

NETWORK EFFECTS AND RESEARCH COLLABORATIONS

A FRAMEWORK FOR ESTIMATING HEALTH SPENDING IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

OSMAN KAVALA SHOULD BE RELEASED

CERIMONIA DEL <EM>VENTAGLIO</EM>

CELEBRATING THE 231ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Agenparl

ARISTOTLE ON THE CONCEPT OF SHARED LIFE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 28 luglio 2020

According to the terms of Aristotle’s Politics, to be alive is to instantiate a form of rule. In the growth of plants, the perceptual capacities and movement of animals, and the impulse that motivates thinking, speaking, and deliberating Aristotle sees the working of a powerful generative force come to expression in an array of forms of life, and it is in these, if anywhere, that one could find the resources needed for a philosophic account of the nature of life as such. Aristotle on the Concept of Shared Life explores this intertwining of power and life in Aristotle’s thought, and argues that Aristotle locates the foundation of human political life in the capacity to share one’s most vital activities with others. A comprehensive study of the relationality which shared life reveals tells us something essential about Aristotle’s approach to human political phenomena; namely, that they arise as forms of intimacy whose political character can only be seen when viewed in the context of Aristotle’s larger inquiries into animal life, where they emerge not as categorically distinct from animal sociality, but as intensifications of it. Tracing the human capacity to share life thus illuminates the interrelation between the zoological, ethical, and political lenses through which Aristotle pursues his investigation of the polis. In following this connection, this volume also examines — and critically evaluates — the reception of Aristotle’s political thought in some of the most influential concepts of contemporary critical theory.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/aristotle-on-the-concept-of-shared-life-9780198839583?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

SYLLOGE NUMMORUM GRAECORUM, VOLUME XII THE HUNTERIAN MUSEUM, UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW, PART VII CIMMERIAN BOSPORUS – CAPPDOCIA

Redazione

NARRATIVE PASTS

Redazione

POETRY, PUBLISHING, AND VISUAL CULTURE FROM LATE MODERNISM TO THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

Redazione

MEDICAL NIHILISM

Redazione

ARISTOTLE ON THE CONCEPT OF SHARED LIFE

Redazione

GLOBAL PUBLICS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More