Paralympic Flame extinguishes, Movement lives on

The Closing Ceremony showed that while the Games are finished, the Paralympic Movement carries on. Here are the top moments of a spectacular evening.

Japan leave it all on the court

On the last day, the men’s wheelchair basketball final saw a thrilling battle between the USA and host Japan, Marcel Hug exceeded expectations in wheelchair racing and Veronika Vadovicova showed she is still a sharp shooter.

Follow the life of an athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The 15 Samsung Paralympic Vloggers will take you around the Paralympic Village, the Paralympic venues and show you what it takes to be a Paralympian!

