giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Breaking News

ARGENTINA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL 44: INTERACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH THE WORKING GROUP ON…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: A ROMA CON I PRECARI, IN CATTEDRA CHI ARRIVA IERI,…

​​​​​DL SICUREZZA. DELRIO: ORA VIA I DECRETI E NUOVA LEGGE SU IMMIGRAZIONE

RICONOSCIMENTO INSULARITà: FISSATO TERMINE EMENDAMENTI IN 1A COMMISSIONE

VESCOVI AMERICANI: IMPORTANTI VITTORIE PER LA LIBERTà RELIGIOSA E DI COSCIENZA

SCOMPARSA EX SENATRICE BASSOLI: MINUTO DI RACCOGLIMENTO IN AULA

STATEMENT BY THE MANAGING DIRECTOR ON THE WORK PROGRAM OF THE EXECUTIVE…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH HIS MAJESTY KING ABDULLAH II OF JORDAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH HIS MAJESTY KING ABDULLAH II OF JORDAN

Agenparl

ARGENTINA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 09 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Argentinas Independence Day [ https://www.state.gov/argentinas-independence-day-4/ ] 07/09/2020 01:45 PM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend heartfelt congratulations on Argentinas 204 years of independence.
Although celebrations may differ this year due to the COVID pandemic, the partnership the United States and Argentina have forged remains strong. We look forward to continuing to strengthen the bond that our two countries enjoy based on common values including democracy and human rights, our deep economic ties, and regular people-to-people exchanges.
We support Argentinas continued global and regional engagement on economic development, democracy promotion, and the public health challenges that we are all currently facing.
I send my warmest wishes to Argentines all over the world as you celebrate your independence this July 9.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More