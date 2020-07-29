(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 29 luglio 2020

Wheat production for marketing year (MY) 2020/21 is forecast at 20 million tons on reduced planted area. Exports are projected at 13.4 million tons. Barley production in MY 2020/21 is forecast at 3.5 million tons on reduced area. Corn acreage in MY 2020/21 is forecast at 5.9 million hectares with production of 47.6 million tons. Conservative producers may substitute soybeans for corn to reduce costs and risks from economic pressures. Sorghum exports in MY 2020/21 are projected at 500,000 tons with recent interest from China.

Argentina: Grain and Feed Update

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/argentina-grain-and-feed-update-12