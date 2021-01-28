giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Agenparl

ARE WE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Event Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Are we all in this together? An experimental test of the impact of race-based health statistics on COVID-19 attitudes in the US

Allison Harell
University of Quebec in Montreal

A Virtual Presentation – For Zoom details, please email <a February 26, 2021 at 2:00

Part of the NEST Distinguished Speaker Series

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/social-science/2021-02/are-we-all-in-this-together.html

