(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021
Event Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
Are we all in this together? An experimental test of the impact of race-based health statistics on COVID-19 attitudes in the US
Allison Harell
University of Quebec in Montreal
A Virtual Presentation – For Zoom details, please email <a February 26, 2021 at 2:00
Part of the NEST Distinguished Speaker Series
Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/social-science/2021-02/are-we-all-in-this-together.html