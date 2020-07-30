ARCHITECTURE TRANSITION OF SUPRAMOLECULAR POLYMER THROUGH HIERARCHICAL SELF-ASSEMBLY: FROM SUPRAMOLECULAR POLYMER TO FLUORESCENCE MATERIAL

In this work, three different monomers AB2, C2，and TP4 were synthesized. The AB2+C2 could self-assemble to form supramolecular hyperbranched polymer (SHP1) based on crown ether-based host-guest interaction. Upon adding TP4 into the solution of SHP1, the SHP1 transformed into a higher molecular weight supramolecular cross-linked polymer (SCP1), accompanied by a dramatic fluorescence emission enhancement due to the aggregation of tetraphenyl ethylene core induced by supramolecular polymerization. A supramolecular gel with blue fluorescence emission was generated when the concentration of the SCP1 exceeded 64 mM. Adding -removing potassium ion or heating-cooling the gel could realize reversible gel-sol transition, and accompanied by the decrease or enhancement of fluorescence emission intensity. Moreover, the supramolecular gel with AIE properties showed excellent self-repairing capability.