Architects of Structural Biology

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 28 aprile 2020

“A superb exposition of many inter-related topics. The author is very articulate with a great talent for explaining in an approachable, perceptive and jargon-free manner the insights, interactions and key milestones. The book will be a popular, accessible portal into the hidden depths of molecular and biological structure as revealed during the last century.” — Richard Henderson, Nobel Laureate, Cambridge University

“This is a landmark book on the lives and work of four brilliant Nobel Prize-winning scientists, and many of their colleagues, whose pioneering research on structural biology has transformed modern medicine. […] It should be read by a wide range of scientists, from pre-university students to professors and directors of research institutes. If you can only read one scientific book this year, read this one.” — Sir Colin Humphreys, Director of Research, University of Cambridge

“Biomedical research — elucidating the chemistry of life – is now a massive enterprise. This book focuses on some key pioneering stages, when a conjunction of individuals initiated huge advances, through insight, instrumental skill and determination. […] This superbly-written celebration of some great scientists and their achievements deserves wide readership.” — Lord Martin Rees, Astronomer Royal and Former President of the Royal Society

“[John Meurig Thomas’] vivid profiles … illumine the field of structural biology and help explain how the Laboratory of Molecular Biology became one of the most successful and influential scientific establishments ever.” — Lubert Stryer, Stanford University

“Sir John has extraordinary aptitude for writing as well as for pursuing adventurous scientific studies. […] The topic is indeed timely. Other books have bits and pieces but Sir John has brought together a saga of monumental discoveries. The book will inspire many young scientists and intrigue a wide readership.” — Dudley Herschbach, Nobel Laureate, Harvard University