Arc is a stunning work of scale that captures the odyssey of the human spirit and how we strive for purpose and unity following a time of separation and fear.

A bespoke creation for Brisbane Festival, Arc reflects us and our journey from isolation to reconnection.

Created by Australasian Dance Collective’s Artistic Director, Amy Hollingsworth, this immersive and deeply moving piece sees the company performing alongside its 30-strong youth ensemble and features an evocative new score from award-winning composer, Wil Hughes.

Where: River Quay

Accessibility: 75% visual content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds

Important information: This is an unseated performance

Venue: South Bank Parklands, Brisbane City

Venue address: South Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Festivals, Free, Performing arts

Cost: Free

Bookings: No bookings required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.

Bookings required: No

