Arc is a stunning work of scale that captures the odyssey of the human spirit and how we strive for purpose and unity following a time of separation and fear.
A bespoke creation for Brisbane Festival, Arc reflects us and our journey from isolation to reconnection.
Created by Australasian Dance Collective’s Artistic Director, Amy Hollingsworth, this immersive and deeply moving piece sees the company performing alongside its 30-strong youth ensemble and features an evocative new score from award-winning composer, Wil Hughes.
Where: River Quay
Accessibility: 75% visual content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds
Important information: This is an unseated performance
Venue: South Bank Parklands, Brisbane City
Venue address: South Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane
Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Festivals, Free, Performing arts
Cost: Free
Bookings: No bookings required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.
Bookings required: No
