APPROVALS GRANTED UNDER SECTION 13 OF THE FUEL QUALITY STANDARDS ACT 2000

Original approval Gazette notice Approval holder Approval start Approval end Approval type Current approved parameters Variations to approval

C2015G01646 Petro National Pty Ltd

(ABN 83 606 401 325) 9/10/2015 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel (B20) will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the Diesel Determination. ● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

C2013G01978 Ashoil Pty Ltd

(ABN 21 143 460 137) 26/11/2013 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel (diesel biodiesel blend) will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the diesel determination. ● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

C2013G00054 Bioworks Australia Pty Ltd

(ABN 23 116 632 136) 19/12/2012 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than 5 per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the diesel determination. ● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

C2013G00052 Glencore Singapore Pty Ltd

(ABN 42 883 745 924) 19/12/2012 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than 5 per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the diesel determination. ● 23/10/2013: Addition of one regulated person (C2013G01589)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2012GN27 (pages 1748-9) The Trustee for Eco Tech Biodiesel Unit Trust

(ABN 77 173 837 246 27/06/2012 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the Diesel Determination. ● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2011GN33 (pages 2151-3) Kifuel Pty Ltd

(ABN 77 050 165 814) 16/08/2011 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume, biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the Determination. ● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2010GN38 (pages 2109-10) The Trustee for A G & P F McWhirter Family Trust

(formerly Eastern Great Southern Petroleum)

(ABN 65 367 095 233) 6/09/2010 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Determination) such that diesel with a biodiesel content above five per cent volume by volume and up to 20 per cent volume by volume will be taken to comply with the Determination. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 606)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2010GN17 (pages 900-1) ProGreen Biofuels Pty Ltd

(ABN 84 135 679 257) 20/04/2010 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Determination) such that diesel with a biodiesel content above five per cent volume by volume and up to 20 per cent volume by volume will be taken to comply with the Determination. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 605)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN35 (pages 2364-7) LogicOil Pty Ltd

(formerly Pre-Logic)

(ABN 94 136 844 007) 24/08/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 604)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN35 (pages 2359-63) Australian Renewable Fuels Adelaide Pty Ltd

(ABN 89 107 953 720) 21/08/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN35 (pages 2359-63) Australian Renewable Fuels Picton Pty Ltd

(ABN 72 108 170 270) 21/08/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN35 (pages 2359-63) Eagle Fuels Pty Ltd

(ABN 13 136 452 429) 21/08/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN35 (pages 2359-63) Mogas Regional Pty Ltd

(ABN 79 111 402 110) 21/08/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN23 (pages 1419-23) Central State Fuels Pty Ltd

(ABN 27 010 238 696) 4/06/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 602)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN10 (pages 658-69) Biodiesel Producers Ltd

(ABN 32 099 165 876) 26/02/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN10 (pages 658-69) Freedom Fuels Terminalling Pty Ltd (ABN 31 097 617 082) 26/02/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 21/09/2012: Removal of nine regulated persons and addition of ten regulated persons (C2012G00023)

● 22/01/2014: Removal of nine regulated persons and addition of two regulated persons (C2014G00137)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 09/09/2014: Removal of nine regulated persons and addition of two regulated persons (C2015G00158)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN10 (pages 658-69) Hahn Group Pty Ltd, trading as Hahn Fuels

(formerly Future Fuels Australia)

(ABN 25 108 758 658) 26/02/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN10 (pages 658-69) The National Biofuels Group Pty Ltd

(ABN 69 118 986 726) 26/02/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 12/06/2009: Addition of three regulated persons (2009GN27 page 1765)

● 02/11/2009: Addition of four regulated persons (2009GN46 page 2910)

● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 22/01/2014: Addition of one regulated person (C2014G00136)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 28/07/2015: Addition of one regulated person (C2015G01402)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN10 (pages 658-69) Neumann Petroleum Pty Ltd

(ABN 76 073 931 674) 26/02/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 21/09/2012: Removal of 23 regulated persons (2012GN39 page 2606)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN10 (pages 658-69) The Biodiesel Station Pty Ltd

(ABN 71 118 827 900) 26/02/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

2009GN10 (pages 658-69) The Trustee for Rojok Unit Trust

(trading as Macquarie Oil Company)

(ABN 38 176 043 149) 26/02/2009 31/12/2020 B20 diesel biodiesel blend This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel. ● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)

● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)

● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)

● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)

● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)

● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/approvals-granted-under-section-13-of-the-fuel-quality-standards-act-2000