APPROVALS GRANTED UNDER SECTION 13 OF THE FUEL QUALITY STANDARDS ACT 2000

Original approval Gazette notice
Approval holder
Approval start
Approval end
Approval type
Current approved parameters
Variations to approval
(with date and Gazette number)
Petro National Pty Ltd
(ABN 83 606 401 325)
9/10/2015
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel (B20) will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the Diesel Determination.
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Ashoil Pty Ltd
(ABN 21 143 460 137)
26/11/2013
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel (diesel biodiesel blend) will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the diesel determination.
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Bioworks Australia Pty Ltd
(ABN 23 116 632 136)
19/12/2012
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than 5 per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the diesel determination.
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Glencore Singapore Pty Ltd
(ABN 42 883 745 924)
19/12/2012
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than 5 per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the diesel determination.
● 23/10/2013: Addition of one regulated person (C2013G01589)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
The Trustee for Eco Tech Biodiesel Unit Trust
(ABN 77 173 837 246
27/06/2012
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume biodiesel but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the biodiesel parameter specified in the Diesel Determination.
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Kifuel Pty Ltd
(ABN 77 050 165 814)
16/08/2011
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) so that automotive diesel containing more than five per cent volume by volume, biodiesel but not more than 20 per cent volume by volume biodiesel will be taken to comply with the Determination.
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
The Trustee for A G & P F McWhirter Family Trust
(formerly Eastern Great Southern Petroleum)
(ABN 65 367 095 233)
6/09/2010
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Determination) such that diesel with a biodiesel content above five per cent volume by volume and up to 20 per cent volume by volume will be taken to comply with the Determination.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 606)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
ProGreen Biofuels Pty Ltd
(ABN 84 135 679 257)
20/04/2010
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Determination) such that diesel with a biodiesel content above five per cent volume by volume and up to 20 per cent volume by volume will be taken to comply with the Determination.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 605)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
LogicOil Pty Ltd
(formerly Pre-Logic)
(ABN 94 136 844 007)
24/08/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 604)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Australian Renewable Fuels Adelaide Pty Ltd
(ABN 89 107 953 720)
21/08/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Australian Renewable Fuels Picton Pty Ltd
(ABN 72 108 170 270)
21/08/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Eagle Fuels Pty Ltd
(ABN 13 136 452 429)
21/08/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Mogas Regional Pty Ltd
(ABN 79 111 402 110)
21/08/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 603)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Central State Fuels Pty Ltd
(ABN 27 010 238 696)
4/06/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 to permit diesel fuel to contain more than five per cent volume by volume, but not more than twenty per cent volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 602)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
2009GN10 (pages 658-69)
Biodiesel Producers Ltd
(ABN 32 099 165 876)
26/02/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Freedom Fuels Terminalling Pty Ltd (ABN 31 097 617 082)
26/02/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 21/09/2012: Removal of nine regulated persons and addition of ten regulated persons (C2012G00023)
● 22/01/2014: Removal of nine regulated persons and addition of two regulated persons (C2014G00137)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 09/09/2014: Removal of nine regulated persons and addition of two regulated persons (C2015G00158)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Hahn Group Pty Ltd, trading as Hahn Fuels
(formerly Future Fuels Australia)
(ABN 25 108 758 658)
26/02/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
The National Biofuels Group Pty Ltd
(ABN 69 118 986 726)
26/02/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 12/06/2009: Addition of three regulated persons (2009GN27 page 1765)
● 02/11/2009: Addition of four regulated persons (2009GN46 page 2910)
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 22/01/2014: Addition of one regulated person (C2014G00136)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 28/07/2015: Addition of one regulated person (C2015G01402)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Neumann Petroleum Pty Ltd
(ABN 76 073 931 674)
26/02/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 21/09/2012: Removal of 23 regulated persons (2012GN39 page 2606)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
The Biodiesel Station Pty Ltd
(ABN 71 118 827 900)
26/02/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
The Trustee for Rojok Unit Trust
(trading as Macquarie Oil Company)
(ABN 38 176 043 149)
26/02/2009
31/12/2020
B20 diesel biodiesel blend
This approval varies the fuel standard for automotive diesel set out in the Fuel Standard (Automotive Diesel) Determination 2001 (the Diesel Determination) to permit diesel fuel to contain more than 5.0% volume by volume, but not more than 20.0% volume by volume, biodiesel.
● 24/02/2011: Extension of period of operation (2011GN09 page 601)
● 27/06/2012: Extension of period of operation (2012GN27 page 1742)
● 15/04/2014: Extension of period of operation (C2014G00741)
● 06/05/2016: Extension of period of operation (C2016G00652)
● 12/06/2018: Extension of period of operation (C2018G00509)
● 18/12/2019: Extension of period of operation (C2019G01157)
Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/approvals-granted-under-section-13-of-the-fuel-quality-standards-act-2000