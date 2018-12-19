Approval given to expand Sporting Facilities in Yaldhurst

(AGENPARL) – Wellington (New Zealand) mer 19 dicembre 2018 A proposal to enable further development at the Christchurch Football Centre in Yaldhurst has been given the green light to proceed.

It has been approved by Hon Nanaia Mahuta, acting for the Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration.

Two thirds of the 18 submissions received were in favour of the proposal.

“The decision will contribute to more sporting facilities in greater Christchurch replacing some of those lost or damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“The development will also help cater for future demand for facilities which has been identified.”

Canterbury Sports Limited (CSL), which owns the Yaldhurst venue, wants to add a gymnastics centre; an indoor sports stadium with multiple courts for sports such as netball, basketball and futsal; a swimming pool with diving and triathlon facilities; and outdoor fields or courts for sports such as athletics, hockey, tennis and rugby.

Nanaia Mahuta says she would like to acknowledge everyone who provided feedback on the proposal.

“All written submissions were carefully considered in making my decision and I would like to thank the people who took the time to provide their feedback on the proposal.”

The proposal, prepared by Christchurch City Council, uses section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 to make the necessary changes to the Canterbury Regional Policy Statement and the Christchurch District Plan to enable the facilities to be expanded.