(AGENPARL) – lun 21 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Of the People Blog from the Library of Congress.

03/21/2022 11:00 AM EDT

Applications are open today, March 21 through Monday, April 25, 2022 for the Fall 2022 session of the Archives, History and Heritage Advanced (AHHA) Internship Program. This year, AHHA will be a hybrid program that includes both onsite and remote projects. Interns from near and far are able to participate. For more information, visit AHHA […]