APPLICATIONS OPEN ON $200 MILLION BUILDING ACCELERATION FUND

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 31 luglio 2020

Applications are now open for the $200 million Building Acceleration Fund initiative to deliver multi-million-dollar infrastructure projects and create jobs throughout Queensland.

State Development Minister Kate Jones said applications for the funding would be open until 5pm on Friday 4 September 2020.

“This is about partnering with the private sector to fast-track projects that will create jobs,” Ms Jones said.

“We want to hear from developers, councils and companies with plans for major infrastructure initiatives.

“By leveraging private sector capability, we will stimulate our economy and create thousands of jobs over the next four years.”

Treasurer and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said a set of guidelines had been developed for the co-investment program detailing the eligibility requirements and the evaluation process.

“Projects must be ready to begin construction within 12 months of funding approval and show substantial economic benefits to local communities,” he said.

“This is a state-wide program and we look forward to receiving applications from a variety of regions and industries.”

Infrastructure projects are generally defined as roads, water distribution, sewerage/ wastewater, stormwater infrastructure – however other categories of infrastructure will be considered provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

The funds will be available to eligible developers, councils and industry for infrastructure projects that generate private sector investment and stimulate post–COVID19 economic recovery.

For more details about the application process and eligibility requirements, and to download an application form, visit http://dsdmip.qld.gov.au/economic-development-qld/building-acceleration-fund.html

Read more on the Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs strategy.

[ENDS]

Media contact: Jack Harbour 0419 620 447

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/31/applications-open-on-200-million-building-acceleration-fund