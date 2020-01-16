(AGENPARL) – British Columbia (Canada), gio 16 gennaio 2020

Young adults keen to work outdoors this summer and to acquire a diverse range of job skills can now apply for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

Now in its third season, the Student Ranger Program provides 48 young adults with training and employment opportunities in B.C.’s parks and protected areas. Indigenous students are encouraged to apply as the program has a 30% Indigenous hiring target.

“Our government is committed to providing opportunities that encourage young people to play a key role in environmental stewardship,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “The meaningful work completed by student rangers during the last two years has a lasting impact on our parks and protected areas, and I hope it inspires more young people to consider a rewarding career looking after our spectacular natural spaces.”

Funded by the federal and provincial governments, the Student Ranger Program offers hands-on work experience through a variety of projects related to conservation, recreation, community outreach and Indigenous relations. Twelve crews made up of four student rangers will be located throughout the province, focusing on initiatives such as ecosystem restoration, invasive species control and outdoor education, as well as trail building and maintenance.

“Working outdoors all summer as a student ranger, I gained a deeper appreciation for our parks and protected areas, and realized how important they are to everyone,” said Eva Gribbon, who led the 2019 student ranger crew based out of Goldstream Park. “I travelled to more than a dozen parks and protected areas, engaging with the public, removing invasive species and rehabilitating trails. The experience strengthened my skills in project management, problem solving, conflict resolution, cultural humility and leadership, and I am deeply appreciative for the opportunity to participate in the program.”

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 23, 2020.

Quick Facts:

For the 2020 season, student rangers will be based in Prince George, Fort St. John, Terrace, Smithers, Williams Lake, Penticton, Nelson, Kamloops, Victoria (Goldstream Provincial Park), North Vancouver (Mount Seymour Provincial Park), Sechelt (Porpoise Bay Provincial Park) and either Black Creek (Miracle Beach Provincial Park) or Tlell in Haida Gwaii.

Crew lead positions begin May 4 and crew member positions begin May 25, wrapping up at the end of August.

Offered to young adults aged 18 to 30, eligible candidates must be enrolled in full-time studies in the past academic year with the intention of returning to full-time studies in the fall.

The Student Ranger Program was the first program established with proceeds from the BC Parks Licence Plate Program.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Student Ranger Program, including job requirements and the application form, visit:

http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/employment/student-ranger/

For more information about the BC Parks Licence Plate Program, visit:

http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/licence-plates/

To learn more about BC Parks, visit:

http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/