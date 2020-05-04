APPLICATIONS OPEN: ASPIRE EARLY OFFERS

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), lun 04 maggio 2020

Students with stand-out community and volunteer experience will be rewarded with an early conditional offer into their chosen course at La Trobe. Successful applicants will also receive exclusive access to unique support programs, industry connections and networking opportunities to nurture career-ready skills.

The University is encouraging eligible students to apply for the Aspire program from today, with conditional offers on all non-capped La Trobe courses to be released earlier than ever before.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the University recognises students are more than their ATAR or academic achievements alone.

“We understand the coronavirus epidemic has placed additional pressures and uncertainties on school leavers, as well as aspiring mature-age students,” Professor Dewar said.

“We want to assure our future students that La Trobe will support them in their journey to university. Offering early admission to our flagship Aspire program is just one way we are creating secure pathways to future careers.”

From the time students are accepted into the program, they will receive a variety of benefits including:

An opportunity to receive one of 40 $20,000 scholarships for high-achieving Aspire students

Additional $1,500 funding for student exchange opportunities (once travel restrictions lift)

Opportunities to be inducted into the Student Excellence Academy

Induction into the Aspire Enrichment Program which prepares students for university

Induction into the Aspire Society, where students can gain further rewards during their studies

Leadership opportunities, career development, networking and industry mentoring

The opportunity to co-design solutions to real-world issues with peers and leading academics

The chance to meet and connect with like-minded students who share similar goals and passions

Access to La Trobe’s extensive library and campus resources

Year 12 students will receive exam support with VCE revision lectures

Exclusive access to La Trobe events

Discounts to the National Gallery of Victoria and other La Trobe partners

Since launching in 2014, the Aspire program has provided early admission offers to a total of 11,109 students.

Successful applicants in capped La Trobe courses will receive conditional offers by September 2020, with confirmed offers sent once VTAC/UAC offers are released.

Aspire applications close on Monday August 31.

Media Contact: Dragana Mrkaja – – 0447 508 171

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/applications-open-aspire-early-offers