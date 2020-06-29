APPLICATIONS OF XYLOCHEMISTRY FROM LABORATORY TO INDUSTRIAL SCALE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020
Green Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC01484B, Tutorial Review
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC01484B, Tutorial Review
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jonathan Groß, Jonas Kühlborn, Till Opatz
Xylochemicals, their utilisation in total synthesis and industrial scale production as well as their advantages over petroleum-based chemicals are highlighted.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Xylochemicals, their utilisation in total synthesis and industrial scale production as well as their advantages over petroleum-based chemicals are highlighted.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/3IWf3cZf5FY/D0GC01484B