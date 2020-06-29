lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

ON CHINA’S COERCIVE FAMILY PLANNING AND FORCED STERILIZATION PROGRAM IN XINJIANG

ON CHINA’S COERCIVE FAMILY PLANNING AND FORCED STERILIZATION PROGRAM IN XINJIANG

U.S.-GREECE STRATEGIC DIALOGUE ENERGY WORKING GROUP

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JUNE 28, 2020

U.S.-GREECE STRATEGIC DIALOGUE ENERGY WORKING GROUP

DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO PARTICIPATES IN THE MEETING…

VIRTUAL SYRIA MEETINGS SHOW UK SUPPORT FOR VICTIMS OF BRUTAL CONFLICT

NEW YORK FED ANNOUNCES PRIMARY MARKET CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY LAUNCHES ON JUNE…

MONDRAGONE, LEGA: VIOLENZA DEI CENTRI SOCIALI DURANTE IL COMIZIO DI SALVINI, ATTO…

DL RILANCIO: BENAMATI (PD), RITIRATO EMENDAMENTO SU GSE PER SPIRITO DI UNITà…

Agenparl

APPLICATIONS OF XYLOCHEMISTRY FROM LABORATORY TO INDUSTRIAL SCALE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Green Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC01484B, Tutorial Review
Open Access Open Access
Jonathan Groß, Jonas Kühlborn, Till Opatz
Xylochemicals, their utilisation in total synthesis and industrial scale production as well as their advantages over petroleum-based chemicals are highlighted.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/3IWf3cZf5FY/D0GC01484B

Post collegati

APPLICATIONS OF XYLOCHEMISTRY FROM LABORATORY TO INDUSTRIAL SCALE

Redazione

SES-REG–06917 – CITY OF WYANDOTTE DEPT. OF MUNIC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–07365 – CALEB CORPORATION – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

MINORITY SERVING INSTITUTION SCHOLARSHIPS TO BE UPGRADED TO FURTHER AIR, SPACE FORCE DIVERSITY EFFORTS

Redazione

PHASE-FIELD MODELS FOR PREDICTING MICROSTRUCTURE EVOLUTION: NUMERICAL METHODS APPLICATIONS TO METAL ALLOYS AND ELECTROCHEMICAL SYSTEMS

Redazione

ASTATINE PARTITIONING BETWEEN NITRIC ACID AND CONVENTIONAL SOLVENTS: INDICATION OF COVALENCY IN KETONE COMPLEXATION OF ATO+

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More