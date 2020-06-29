APPLICATIONS OF XYLOCHEMISTRY FROM LABORATORY TO INDUSTRIAL SCALE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Green Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0GC01484B, Tutorial Review

Jonathan Groß, Jonas Kühlborn, Till Opatz

Xylochemicals, their utilisation in total synthesis and industrial scale production as well as their advantages over petroleum-based chemicals are highlighted.

