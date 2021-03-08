lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
APPLICATIONS OF BIMETALLIC PDCU CATALYSTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY02339F, Minireview
Mohammad Gholinejad, Faezeh Khosravi, Mahmoud Afrasi, Carmen Najera, José Sansano
Bimetallic PdCu nanoparticles can be applied as catalyst in a wide range of chemical and electrochemical reactions. This review article overviews the preparation and synthetic applications of these bimetallic nanoparticles…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/fRT0bJcC1Uk/D0CY02339F

