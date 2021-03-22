APPLICATIONS FOR DRONE SPONSORSHIP ARE NOW OPEN

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 22 marzo 2021

CASA is accepting applications to its newest drone safety sponsorship round – aimed at improving awareness of the drone rules and drone safety.

The sponsorship round will provide funding for the production and installation of our standardised national drone safety signage. The sponsorship is open to individuals, organisations, local councils and airports.

Applications close 23 April. Apply now.

Fonte/Source: https://www.casa.gov.au/news-article/applications-drone-sponsorship-are-now-open