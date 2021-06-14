(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21073-21083

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01689J, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Yi Qian, Jinying Zheng, Long Li, Peng Qiao, Ying Li, Yinghui Duan, Guozhang Chang

Eu 3+ was added to a hydrotalcite laminate to prepare Eu-LDH and was then electrically assembled with GO to prepare an Eu-LDH/GO hybrid material. The flame retardant and smoke suppression properties of the hybrid material mixed with ZB in TPU can be greatly improved.

