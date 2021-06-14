(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21073-21083
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01689J, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yi Qian, Jinying Zheng, Long Li, Peng Qiao, Ying Li, Yinghui Duan, Guozhang Chang
Eu3+ was added to a hydrotalcite laminate to prepare Eu-LDH and was then electrically assembled with GO to prepare an Eu-LDH/GO hybrid material. The flame retardant and smoke suppression properties of the hybrid material mixed with ZB in TPU can be greatly improved.
