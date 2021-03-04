giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: NEW APPOINTMENT TO THE UK SUPREME COURT AND JCPC: 4…

SEVEN YEARS OF ILLEGAL OCCUPATION OF CRIMEA BY THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION: UK…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2916 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2917 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2918 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2538 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2920 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

POLIZIA: SCHIFANI (FI), AUGURI A GIANNINI, SUA FIGURA AUTOREVOLE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2919 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1555 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

Agenparl
Image default

APPLICATION FOR OBJECTING THE INCLUSION OR SEEKING DELETION OF NAME IN THE ELECTORAL ROLL (FORM – 7)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – INDIA, gio 04 marzo 2021 Election Department provides online link to submit any objections about inclusion of name or to seek deletion of name from the Electoral Roll (Form – 7) as part of the Electoral Roll Management System (ERMS), and lists important details such as how to avail the service online, description, eligbility criteria etc

Fonte/Source: https://eci.gov.in/files/file/4830-form-7-application-for-objecting-inclusion-of-name-in-electoral-roll-or-seeking-deletion-of-name-from-electoral-roll/

Post collegati

APPLICATION FOR OBJECTING THE INCLUSION OR SEEKING DELETION OF NAME IN THE ELECTORAL ROLL (FORM – 7)

Redazione

APPLICATION FOR INCLUSION OF NAME IN THE ELECTORAL ROLL (FORM – 6)

Redazione

GEOLOGICAL ENGINEERS CREATE LANDSLIDE ATLAS OF KERALA, INDIA

Redazione

SCHOLARSHIP AND FEE REIMBURSEMENT ONLINE SYSTEM, UTTAR PRADESH

Redazione

GMSH-16 EVENING OPD APPOINTMENTS

Redazione

REGISTER YOUR GRIEVANCES WITH PATNA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More