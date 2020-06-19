(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 19 giugno 2020

BACKGROUND

On March 18, 2020, Air Canada applied to the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) for a temporary exemption from the provisions of section 64 of the CTA to permit it to suspend the operation of air services between points in Canada, as it considers necessary, without having to provide the normal 120 days of notice and engage in the consultations required by the CTA and the Air Transportation Regulations, SOR/88-58 ( ATR ).

By Order 2020-A-36, dated March 25, 2020 (Order), the Agency exempted all air carriers who hold a domestic licence from the provisions of section 64 of the CTA until June 30 2020, on the condition that once the exemption ends, air carriers who have taken advantage of the exemption to temporarily reduce or suspend services on certain routes will immediately resume those services and follow all of the requirements of section 64 of the CTA if they wish to reduce or eliminate any services on a permanent basis.

On May 19, 2020, Air Canada requested that the Agency, pursuant to section 32 of the CTA, amend the Order to remove the above condition and, in effect, make the exemption permanent.

Air Canada stated that as a result of the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis, it must manage the financial viability of its network, that doing so may require suspension or cancellation of routes between two points in Canada, and that there is no time to publish the prescribed public notices and undertake the associated consultations.

LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK



Section 64 of the CTA requires, in part, that a licensee not implement a proposal to discontinue a domestic service referred to in subsection 64(1) of the CTA until the expiry of 120 days, or any shorter notice period that the Agency may specify by order, and that the licensee provide elected officials of the relevant municipal or local government with an opportunity to meet with the licensee to discuss the impacts of the proposed reduction or discontinuation of service.

Subsection 14(1) of the ATR provides that, for the purposes of subsection 64(1) of the CTA, a licensee proposing to discontinue or to reduce the frequency of a domestic service shall give notice the person has substantially complied with the provision;argest circulation in that area in each official language.

Pursuant to section 32 of the CTA, the Agency may review, rescind or vary any decision or order made by it or may re-hear any application before deciding it if, in the opinion of the Agency, since the decision or order or the hearing of the application, there has been a change in the facts or circumstances pertaining to the decision, order or hearing.



Pursuant to subsection 80(1) of the CTA, the Agency may, by order, on such terms and conditions as it deems appropriate, the person has substantially complied with the provision;exempt a person from the application of any of the provisions of this Part or of a regulation or order made under this Part where the Agency is of the opinion that



the person has substantially complied with the provision; an action taken by the person is as effective as actual compliance with the provision; compliance with the provision by the person is unnecessary, undesirable or impractical.

SUBMISSION BY AIR CANADA



Air Canada argues that it will not be in a position to reestablish services under the terms of the Order, as it is not in a position to operate routes that are not financially viable.

Air Canada states that the COVID-19 crisis continues and its negative impact on the domestic air services industry is more serious now than it was when the Agency made its Order.

ANALYSIS AND DETERMINATION

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the Canadian aviation industry, and has resulted in substantially reduced passenger volumes and revenues. The Agency finds that the continuing nature of the COVID-19 crisis constitutes a change in facts or circumstances since the Agency issued its Order and warrants a variance of the Order.

The Agency finds that the notice and consultation requirements under section 64 of the CTA and section 14 of the ATR continue to be relevant for any routes in respect of which there is an intention to permanently reduce or discontinue service.

The Agency also finds that in light of the circumstances resulting from the COVID‑19 pandemic, and the fact that affected communities are already in the midst of a suspension of air service and will therefore not be taken by surprise by a sudden cessation, it is impractical and unnecessary for air carriers to resume operation of routes that have been suspended before service on them can be permanently reduced or discontinued.

CONCLUSION

The Agency, pursuant to section 32 of the CTA, varies its Order to:

extend the period of the temporary exemption to October 15, 2020, such that air services may remain suspended until that time without the need for prior notice and consultations;

permit any carrier that, during the period this Order is in effect, has provided notice and engaged in discussions for a period of at least 60 days in a manner consistent with section 64 of the CTA and section 14 of the ATR to permanently discontinue or reduce service without the need to first resume that service or engage in any further notice or consultation activities.

