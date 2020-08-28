venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
MORAGLIA: LA SPERANZA CRISTIANA NON è UN OTTIMISMO DI MANIERA

MILANO, SALVINI: TRIBUNALE EUROPEO DEI BREVETTI NELL’AREA DI MIND, IL GOVERNO SI…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 28, 2020

DERAILMENT AND FIRE INVOLVING A TANKER TRAIN AT LLANGENNECH

THE INFLUENCE OF FAMILY ON PRISONERS DURING PAROLE – CEO BLOG

UK STATEMENT ON BELARUS: OSCE SPECIAL PERMANENT COUNCIL 2020

DROGA, SALVINI: GRAZIE ALLA POLIZIA PER IL BLITZ DI JESOLO

CONFERMATA LA CELEBRAZIONE DELLA GIORNATA MISSIONARIA MONDIALE

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL RESPONSE: EUROPEAN UNION ORGANISES A HUMANITARIAN AIR BRIDGE TO CôTE…

ROGUE EMERGENCY SERVICES PUBLISHER SHUT DOWN

APPLE AND TESLA SPLIT THEIR SHARES, BUT DOES IT MATTER?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 28 agosto 2020 By John McCrank
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Shares of Apple Inc <AAPL.O> and Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> will be less costly on Monday as pre-announced stock splits take effect, in theory making them more accessible to retail investors, but as more brokers offer fractional shares, some in the market question the need.
Investors cheered the Apple and Tesla announcements, helping extend a rally in the companies’ shares, which along with many other technology firms, have soared in value as the market emerged from its pandemic-induced depths in March.
That made owning a piece of these companies seem out of reach of many Main Street investors. Apple closed at over $500 a share on Thursday, while Tesla continued its meteoric rise on Thursday to above $2,200 a share.
Both Apple and Tesla said their actions, a …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/apple-tesla-split-shares-matter/9259

