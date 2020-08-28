APPLE AND TESLA SPLIT THEIR SHARES, BUT DOES IT MATTER?

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 28 agosto 2020 By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Shares of Apple Inc <AAPL.O> and Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> will be less costly on Monday as pre-announced stock splits take effect, in theory making them more accessible to retail investors, but as more brokers offer fractional shares, some in the market question the need.

Investors cheered the Apple and Tesla announcements, helping extend a rally in the companies’ shares, which along with many other technology firms, have soared in value as the market emerged from its pandemic-induced depths in March.

That made owning a piece of these companies seem out of reach of many Main Street investors. Apple closed at over $500 a share on Thursday, while Tesla continued its meteoric rise on Thursday to above $2,200 a share.

Both Apple and Tesla said their actions, a …

