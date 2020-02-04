(AGENPARL) – London mar 04 febbraio 2020

Officers are appealing for witnesses and footage after homophobic abuse was heard at a West Ham vs Brighton football match on Saturday, 1 February.

Homophobic chanting was heard from a number of individuals during the match in the Sir Trevor Brooking Stand at The London Stadium. It is believed to have involved home fans.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide detectives with video footage is urged to come forward.

Inspector Matt Ashmead from the Met’s Public Order Investigation Team said: “We take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will act accordingly to any information brought to our attention. We work in partnership with the club and the stadium safety team to identify those who commit hate crime at football and we will take robust action against them.”

“With the assistance of law-abiding fans this weekend we were able to identify and arrest two individuals who were obtusely shouting homophobic abuse towards other supporters during this game. We welcome any further information or footage that would supply further evidence, or identify other offenders.

“Behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions, so that the majority of law-abiding fans can enjoy a football game without the minority ruining their experience.

“If you have any information or footage to support our investigation please call us on 020 8246 9386 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”