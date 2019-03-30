(AGENPARL) – London sab 30 marzo 2019

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing a woman missing from her home in Hackney.

Claudia Perretti, 35 was reported missing on Friday 29 March at 1300hrs.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in contact with police.

Claudia is described as a white female, 5ft 3ins with shoulder length dark hair hair and wears glasses.

She is known to frequent the north London area.

Claudia was last spotted wear a brown jacket, scarf, black jeans/leggings and trainers.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call police in the West Area Command Unit via 101 quoting CAD 3893/29MAR18.