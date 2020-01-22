22 Gennaio 2020
SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH KEVIN CIRILLI OF BLOOMBERG

APPEAL TO TRACE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – London mer 22 gennaio 2020

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 4×4 involved in a hit and run that left a young girl with serious injuries. 

The incident happened on 2 December 2019 at 15:56hrs on the A406 North Circular Road, at the junction with Melville Road in Palmers Green, N13.

The dark coloured 4×4 vehicle collided with a 13-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing before making off. The girl was knocked unconscious.

The London Ambulance Service attended and took the girl to hospital. She has only recently been discharged having suffered a life-changing brain injury.

The vehicle may well have suffered frontal damage. 

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting Cad .

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-to-trace-vehicle-involved-in-collision-392340?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

