6 Marzo 2019
Invitation to media – Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for…

Appeal to trace missing Richmond woman

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – London mer 06 marzo 2019

Officers from the South West Command are appealing to trace a missing 35-year-old woman from Richmond.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux was last seen on the evening of Saturday, 2 March at a supermarket in the Manor Circus area of Richmond.

Laureline, a French national, has dark hair and is of medium build.

She is known to visit the Twickenham area as well as Camden, and Bournemouth.

Her disappearance is out of character and officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4439/5MAR19 or Missing People on .

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-to-trace-missing-richmond-woman-361022?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

