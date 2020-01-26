26 Gennaio 2020
Home » APPEAL TO TRACE MISSING MAN
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

APPEAL TO TRACE MISSING MAN

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London dom 26 gennaio 2020

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace the whereabouts of Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre, Hackney, on Thursday, 23 January. 

Ayanda is a black male, aged 24, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short spiky hair and tattoos on his neck and arms. When last seen he was wearing black jeans, grey T-shirt, green checked shirt and black trainers.

He suffers from Schizophrenia and if seen, members of the public should dial 999 immediately. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Ayanda Mpontshane, or knows his whereabouts, should dial 999 quoting .

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-to-trace-missing-man-392564?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

