Appeal to find teenage girls missing from Haringey

(AGENPARL) – London ven 28 dicembre 2018 Police are appealing for information to trace twin sisters missing from their home address in Turnpike Lane, Haringey.Bethany and and Brithany Naylor, aged 13 were last seen yesterday at 16:20hrs on Thursday, 27 December. They have left their home address and told their mother that they were going to the shop, they did not return and have not been seen since. Bethany was last seen wearing a blue jeans with a cream and red hooded top.Brithany was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey and white t-shirt with a unicorn on the front of it.Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 36/28 December.