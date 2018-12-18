Appeal: Missing 13-year-old girl from Lambeth

(AGENPARL) – London mar 18 dicembre 2018 Police in Lambeth are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Tyra Thomas Brown was last seen at about 17:20hrs on Saturday, 15 December in Surrey Queys, SE16, heading in the direction of Canada Water. She is black, about 5ft 3ins, of slim build, with black braided hair.At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long black coat, jeans with a stripe down the side and she was carrying a black bag with a gold chain like handle. She is known to take trains and buses, including night buses, all over London.Officers are increasingly concerned for Tyra’s wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on quoting 18MIS.