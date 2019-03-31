(AGENPARL) – London dom 31 marzo 2019

Ten years on from the murder of a man in Greenford, the Metropolitan police are offering a £20,000 reward as part of a fresh appeal to identify his killers.

45-year-old Ian Newtion was found by a member of the public in a pedestrian underpass at 08:54hrs in the Greenford Roundabout in Greenford on Sunday, 22 March 2009, which was Mother’s Day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem held at Uxbridge Mortuary at the time gave cause of death as an injury to the throat. Ian is believed to have sustained his injuries after being attacked with a broken beer bottle, which was discovered near the scene.

He left behind a daughter who is now aged 31.

Despite numerous appeals for information, both at the time and over the ensuing years, Ian’s killers have not yet been identified.

Ian, who was from Fulham, worked as a delivery driver by day, and was a well-known figure in the local area with a large social circle.

He also worked as a singer; he had had a hit Reggae single called ‘Money Honey’ in the 1990s under his performance name of ‘Scoobie Santino’ and continued to perform regularly in local venues.

Before he died Ian had been performing in Rockware Avenue – known locally as the ‘Scout Hut’, at a rave event mainly attended by African-Caribbean clientele. The evening passed without any incident. It is not known what time he had left, but he is believed to have sustained his injuries when making his way home.

The assailant(s) may have sustained injuries themselves during the altercation.

Officers considered that the motive for Ian’s murder may have been robbery after a small number of robberies where bottles were used were reported in the vicinity in the weeks before Ian’s murder, though none of Ian’s personal property was missing when he was found.

Eight people have been arrested as part of the investigation, but no one has yet been charged.

The investigation is live and officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command remain committed to finding Ian’s killers.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson said: “10 years have passed since Ian’s murder but our determination to find the person, or people, who killed him remains undiminished.

“The passing of time may mean there is someone out who knows something, and whose allegiances to whoever committed this horrible crime may have changed. I want those people to know that it isn’t too late to contact us; you can still help us get justice for Ian’s family.

“Think how it has felt for them over these years. By all accounts he has been described by his family and many friends as a kind and gentle man who so loved singing and brought joy to others with his music. He would not have looked for any trouble, and did not deserve to die in such a violent manner.

“Ian’s family need answers and we need you to help us to give it to them. There will be someone with a fragment of information that could lead to us taking a violent killer out of the community.

“If you are fearful of contacting the police because of reprisals, I urge you to make use of anonymous resources such as Crimestoppers, who do not even ask you for your name.”

The reward of £20,000 is a serious crime reward officered by the Met and is for anyone able to provide information leading to the identification and conviction of Ian’s killers.

Ian’s brother Barry Newtion said: “The person or persons who killed my brother took everything from us that day. I have had to live for so long without my brother; Ian’s daughter has had to grow and live without her father. The local community has been robbed of a passionate performer, who sought to bring the joy he found in music to other people. And for what? Who could do such a thing to such a harmless man?

“The answer to who killed Ian might well lie within the community he lived in and performed for. I’d say to anyone who may know something – search your heart, and please do the right thing. Ian’s loss has been immeasurable, but if we were to get justice for him, then we may be afforded some small amount of peace.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC; alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on .

