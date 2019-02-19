(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 19 febbraio 2019

Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photo) *******************************************************************



Police today (February 19) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Kwai Chung.







Hung On-shui, aged 58, went missing after she was last seen in a care home on Wo Tong Tsui Street yesterday (February 18) afternoon. The staff of the care home made a report to Police on the same day.







She is about 1.5 metres tall, 41 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with pink dots pattern, black trousers and blue slippers.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on or or email to or contact any police station.



Ends/Tuesday, February 19, 2019



Issued at HKT 17:35

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/201902/19/P2019021900707.htm