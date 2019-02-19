19 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

Istat: Benamati (Pd), dati drammatici, governo fuori dalla realtà

Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photo)

Victims, saviours or villains? Children in popular climate imaginaries

Giornata di Orientamento per i Corsi di Laurea Magistrale

All’asta beni mobili di proprietà comunale

L'incontro con i consiglieri comunali sulla mobilità sostenibile

Conclusi i lavori nel giardino Morvillo di via Ricaldone

Ecco il trailer del docu-film DIABOLIK SONO IO, al cinema solo l’11,…

Decision in case 268/2017/MH on how the European Commission dealt with an…

Vice President Suggests That Governors Reports on Tribal Area should be Placed…

Image default
Agenparl English Social Network

Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photo)

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 19 febbraio 2019

Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photo)

*******************************************************************


     Police today (February 19) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Kwai Chung.

      

     Hung On-shui, aged 58, went missing after she was last seen in a care home on Wo Tong Tsui Street yesterday (February 18) afternoon. The staff of the care home made a report to Police on the same day.

      

     She is about 1.5 metres tall, 41 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with pink dots pattern, black trousers and blue slippers.

      Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on or or email to or contact any police station.

Ends/Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Issued at HKT 17:35

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/201902/19/P2019021900707.htm

Related posts

Istat: Benamati (Pd), dati drammatici, governo fuori dalla realtà

Redazione Redazione

Victims, saviours or villains? Children in popular climate imaginaries

Redazione Redazione

Giornata di Orientamento per i Corsi di Laurea Magistrale

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More