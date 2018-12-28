Appeal following violent robbery in Newham

(AGENPARL) – London ven 28 dicembre 2018 Detectives are appealing for help to identify two men following a robbery in east London.At approximately 18:45hrs on Sunday, 23 September, the victim – who is aged in his 40s – was walking along High Street North. As he neared Lloyd Road, E6, he was approached by two men and a child. The three suspects stole the man’s mobile phone and attempted to run away. The victim managed to grab hold of the child and attempted to detain him.One of the adult suspects [Suspect 1] ran back towards the victim before punching him in the face. The victim fell to the floor, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness.The victim was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment to a head injury. He remained in hospital for a month before being discharged.Detective Constable David van der Valk, from the North-East Command Unit, said: “The victim was fortunate not to have suffered even more serious injuries considering the impact when he struck the ground.”I would urge anyone who recognises either suspect to contact police. I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and who is yet to come forward.”The level of violence used is of concern and it clear that these men need to be caught.”Suspect One is described as aged in his 20s, with black hair and wearing a black tracksuit.Suspect Two – who participated in the robbery – is described as Asian.The young boy, who was with the men, is believed to be aged between nine and 12 years old.Anyone with information is asked to contact officers based at Newham via 101 quoting reference 5733/23Sep.Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on .