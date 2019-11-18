18 Novembre 2019
APPEAL FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN LAMBETH

(AGENPARL) – London lun 18 novembre 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a shooting in Lambeth.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 21:45hrs on Sunday, 17 November to Beulah Hill, near the junction with Knight’s Hill, SE19, following reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was taken to a south London hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The incident is thought to have happened near Crown Point.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information, video or images that could assist police is asked to call 101 or contact Trident officers at Specialist Crime South on 020 8247 4863, referencing CAD November.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

