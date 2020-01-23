23 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PRESCRIZIONI: SISTO (FI), BASTA ABBAIARE A LUNA, RENZI PASSI A FATTI

REGIONALI, SALVINI-BORGONZONI: CASO JOLANDA, NEL PD NULLA DI DEMOCRATICO, AUTORIZZARE A DIFFONDERE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 909 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1590 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1639 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1576 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1576 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 704 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1246 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1530 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Home » APPEAL FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN HACKNEY
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

APPEAL FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN HACKNEY

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London gio 23 gennaio 2020

Detectives are appealing for information after a firearm was discharged in Hackney.

Police were called at approximately 00:55hrs on Wednesday, 23 January to reports of a firearm discharged at an address in Chatsworth Road, E5.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended.

Two people, one man and one woman, both aged in their 30s, received minor injuries during the incident – both were taken to hospital for treatment.

A crime scene remains in place at the location.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact police urgently on 101 quoting CAD . Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-following-shooting-in-hackney-392413?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

TRANSPARENCY DATA: DEFRA: SPECIAL ADVISERS’ GIFTS, HOSPITALITY AND MEETINGS, JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2019

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: LECTURER II, NON-TENURE TRACK ASSISTANT PROFESSOR FOR ALL SPECIALTIES CONSIDERED NURSING FACULTY

Redazione

SOCIAL SCIENCES: FACULTY POSITIONS (PUBLIC MANAGEMENT)

Redazione

COMMUNITY COLLEGES: PROGRAM OUTREACH SPECIALIST-CATEGORICAL (ONE OR MORE POSITION)

Redazione

ENGINEERING: REGULAR OR VISITING FACULTY POSITION

Redazione

HIGHLANDERS HELP SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA DURING MLK JR. DAY OF SERVICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More