Appeal following shooting in Brent

(AGENPARL) – London sab 22 dicembre 2018 Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Brent.Police were called at approximately 22:15hrs on Monday, 3 December to Williams Way, off Harrow Road in Sudbury to reports of gunshots.Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any information that will assist the investigation.PC Mather, from the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “This shooting happened in a residential street when a lot of local residents would have been at home and we are keen to talk to as many witnesses as possible.”In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who saw a dark coloured vehicle in the estate at the time.”There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.Anyone with information should detectives in Trident via 101 with crime reference 7797/3Dec.Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously .