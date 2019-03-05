5 Marzo 2019
Appeal following sexual assault on bus in Waltham Forest

(AGENPARL) – London mar 05 marzo 2019

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identity a man wanted in connection with the suspected molestation of a woman.

The offence happened on a route 58 bus on Friday, 9 November.

The female victim was leaving the bus was on Markhouse Road, E17, and reported that a man had touched her inappropriately as she walked past him.

The man is described as of middle eastern appearance with a moustache, aged between 40 and 45 years, and of medium build.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter Quote CAD 1439/09NOV18

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-following-sexual-assault-on-bus-in-waltham-forest-360882?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

