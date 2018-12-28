Appeal following serious collision in Hornsey

(AGENPARL) – London ven 28 dicembre 2018 Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a collision in north London.Police were called at approximately 17:10hrs on Thursday, 27 December to reports of a van in collision with a pedestrian on High Street in Hornsey.Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.The 55-year-old pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.The driver stopped at the scene.Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage.Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on .There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.