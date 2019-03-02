2 Marzo 2019
Breaking News

MOGLIANO OSPITA VERONA NEL DERBY DI DOMENICA 3 MARZO

All lanes of Shanghai Street Tsim Sha Tsui bound between Kansu Street…

Due to fire, all lanes of Shanghai Street Tsim Sha Tsui bound…

Iniziata la seconda giornata degli Assoluti con i gironi dei singolari

Министр Вероника Скворцова представила к награде московского школьника

Measures for healthcare services set

В Балтийске заключен договор о шефских связях между экипажем гвардейского корвета «Сообразительный»…

На Балтийском флоте прошел конкурс специалистов психологической службы

The middle lane of Fanling Highway Sheung Shui bound near Wo Hop…

Ultrasound-assisted dispersive magnetic solid phase extraction based on metal-organic framework/1-(2-pyridylazo)-2-naphthol modified magnetite…

Image default
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

Appeal following scam by rogue traders

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – London sab 02 marzo 2019

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man after rogue traders stole money from an elderly woman.

The 90-year-old woman, who is partially sighted, was at home in Kidbrooke, Greenwich, on Wednesday, 9 January when three men arrived at her address and put a ladder near to her front door.

Two of the men then knocked on her door and told her they were carrying out building work on the house next door and had identified a fault with the guttering on her roof.

The men said they needed £25 to repair the roof, which the victim gave to them. The men then told her they needed a further £200, which they were also given.

The matter was reported to police and no work was found to have been carried out on the roof.

Officers investigating this fraud are now issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They believe this to be a well-rehearsed fraud and that it is likely the suspects will have attempted to carry out the crime in other locations.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the South East Command Unit by calling 101 and quoting reference 4305/09Jan.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-following-scam-by-rogue-traders-360600?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

MOGLIANO OSPITA VERONA NEL DERBY DI DOMENICA 3 MARZO

Redazione Redazione

All lanes of Shanghai Street Tsim Sha Tsui bound between Kansu Street and Jordan Road which was closed due to fire is re-opened to all traffic. ******************** Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile application for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Redazione Redazione

Due to fire, all lanes of Shanghai Street Tsim Sha Tsui bound between Kansu Street and Jordan Road are closed to all traffic. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes. Traffic is busy now.******************** Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile application for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More