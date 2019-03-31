31 Marzo 2019
Appeal following a shooting in Walthamstow

(AGENPARL) – London dom 31 marzo 2019

Detectives are appealing for information after a 22-year-old man was shot in Walthamstow.

Police were called at approximately 02:50hrs on Sunday, 31 March to Penrhyn Avenue, E17 to reports of a man suffering a gunshot injury.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended; he was taken to an east London hospital for treatment – his condition is not life threatening.

His next of kin have informed.

No arrests at this time.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter Quote CAD784/31 March.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

+If any young people have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit http://www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.
If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit http://www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-following-a-shooting-in-walthamstow-364025?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

