giovedì, Ottobre 1, 2020
Breaking News

MODIFICHE ALL’ARTICOLO 38 DEL TESTO UNICO DELLE LEGGI SULL’ORDINAMENTO DEGLI ENTI LOCALI

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO DELL’UNIVERSITà E DELLA RICERCA

L’INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE

SANITà PUBBLICA VETERINARIA

€10.5 MILLION FROM THE EU FOR THE PAYMENT OF AUGUST SALARIES AND…

NUOVA ZELANDA, REFERENDUM FINE-VITA. LEADER RELIGIOSI: TUTELARE I PIù VULNERABILI

RIGENERAZIONE URBANA: AVVIATO ESAME IN 13A COMMISSIONE

AFSCHEIDSAUDIëNTIES AMBASSADEURS VAN SAUDI-ARABIë, ITALIë EN GHANA

COVID-19, APPELLO DALLE FILIPPINE: “NO A PANDEMIA DELL’EGOISMO”

LETTERA DEL PAPA NEL XVI CENTENARIO DELLA MORTE DI SAN GIROLAMO

Agenparl
Image default
Home » APPEAL: FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC COLLISION, MARKET PLACE, HECKMONDWIKE

APPEAL: FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC COLLISION, MARKET PLACE, HECKMONDWIKE

by Redazione05

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 01 ottobre 2020

Wednesday 30 September 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Heckmondwike this morning.

The Major Collision, Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident which took place near to Fulton Foods in the Market Place in Heckmondwike just before 8.30am.

Police were called at 8.31am by the ambulance service to attend the incident in which a white Volvo lorry had been in collision with a man in his 70s.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/appeal-fatal-road-traffic-collision-market-place-heckmondwike

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: TENANT FEES ACT 2019: GUIDANCE

Redazione

KAMERBRIEF REACTIE OVER ONDERZOEK NAAR NEDERLANDSE ‘STAY-BEHIND’ ORGANISATIE

Redazione

RETTIFICA. CONCORSO DOCENTI D.D.G. 85/2018 – AD5

Redazione

CACAO MENTAL ALL'HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR

Redazione

UNVEILING THE MOLECULAR MECHANISM OF SARS-COV-2 MAIN PROTEASE INHIBITION FROM 137 CRYSTAL STRUCTURES USING ALGEBRAIC TOPOLOGY AND DEEP LEARNING

Redazione

APERIODIC METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More