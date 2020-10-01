(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 01 ottobre 2020

Wednesday 30 September 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Heckmondwike this morning.

The Major Collision, Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident which took place near to Fulton Foods in the Market Place in Heckmondwike just before 8.30am.

Police were called at 8.31am by the ambulance service to attend the incident in which a white Volvo lorry had been in collision with a man in his 70s.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/appeal-fatal-road-traffic-collision-market-place-heckmondwike