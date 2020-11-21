APPEAL AS GAMING CONTROLLERS AND HEADSETS STOLEN IN CALDERDALE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 21 novembre 2020

Police are urging anyone offered X Rocker, Custom Controllers or Mayhem branded PS4 gaming controllers or headsets in a deal that seems too good to be true to get in contact.

A significant quantity of controllers and headsets (such as those pictured) worth around £200,000 were stolen during a burglary in the Calderdale area that happened last weekend (between 14 November and 16 November).

It is expected the items will now be offered for sale and officers are urging potential buyers to be cautious.

Although different designs were stolen they are all quite distinctive and identifiable by their brand names – X Rocker, Custom Controllers and Mayhem.

DC Craig Pearson of Calderdale CID, said:

“These items might well be listed for sale on online sites or offered to stores as a bulk purchase. I would urge any potential buyer to be cautious when agreeing to buy these items – especially if they are offered for sale cheaply.”

Anyone offered the items for sale is asked to contact DC Craig Pearson of Calderdale CID on 101 quoting crime reference

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/appeal-gaming-controllers-and-headsets-stolen-calderdale