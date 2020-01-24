(AGENPARL) – London ven 24 gennaio 2020

Detectives in Enfield are appealing for witnesses and information after two violent burglaries over two nights on the borough where the suspects have targeted Asian gold and other valuables.

In one shocking incident, the suspects targeted and assaulted an elderly couple in their own home.

That incident occurred at an address in Montagu Road, N9 on Tuesday, 21 January at approximately 21:30hrs. An elderly couple, a 64-year old woman and her 81-year old husband, were sitting in their living room when they heard the glass in their back glass door being smashed.

Five men then stormed into the room armed with items including a shovel and a screwdriver. The men made demands for gold and money – two held the victims in the living room while the others ransacked the rest of the house in their search for valuables. During the incident the elderly man was struck several times with the shovel while the woman was sprayed in the face with cleaning fluid.

After stealing an amount of gold jewellery and cash, the suspects fled the address in a vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes car.

Both of the occupants suffer from poor health and both were left traumatised by their ordeal. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspects are described as white males who spoke with Eastern European accents. They all had their faces covered and wore all black.

After police attended the incident a further incident came to light. At around 20:50hrs that evening in Bromley Road, N18, residents inside a property heard bangs on their door. As they approached they heard males outside discussing ‘kicking the door down’. The occupants managed to scare the suspects off but on inspecting their door it was found to have damage caused by tools. The suspects were described as having their faces covered.

The following evening, on Wednesday, 22 January at around 21:00hrs several residents in at Beckenham Gardens, N9 heard a loud noise. As they investigated further they could see that the front door of a neighbouring address, whose residents were not at home, was off its hinges and several men were running from the house. One of the men was carrying a suitcase and a safe and others were armed with a large pole and a screwdriver. The residents bravely confronted the men and during the ensuing altercation one of the neighbours was struck with the pole while the suitcase was thrown another neighbour’s head. Fortunately neither were hurt but the suspects were able to escape.

The suspects were described as three males wearing dark clothing. At least one of the males was white. They were wearing balaclavas and gloves. They made off in a silver or white vehicle which had a tinted window.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from North Area CID is leading the investigation. He said: “To target elderly individuals in their own home and subjecting them to this level of fear and intimidation is absolutely despicable. The use of weapons, particularly striking a frail and elderly male with a shovel, was wholly unnecessary and the incident has terrified the victims.

“The fact that these incidents have occurred in consecutive nights, at around the same time and only ten minutes away from each other with assailants carrying weapons is strikingly similar and this why I believe they are linked.

“The men have used a vehicle to arrive and escape in both cases and were seen making off at speed.

“If you witnessed the offenders arriving or leaving, or know who is responsible then I would urge you to come forward as a priority. I am particularly keen if anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage from the areas of these incident – you may have captured those responsible either arriving or fleeing the scene. These are callous individuals and I want these dangerous men caught.

“I can reassure residents that increased patrols have been deployed in the area. These burglaries appear to be targeted at owners of Asian gold and I would strongly recommend that residents review their home security in line with the burglary prevention advice which is available on the Metropolitan Police website.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Area CID via 101, or by tweeting can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No arrests have been made.

Burglary advice is available on the Met’s website at www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-after-two-aggravated-burglaries-targeting-asian-gold-in-enfield-392429?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news