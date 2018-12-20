20 Dicembre 2018

Agenparl
Image default
Home » Appeal after car collides with cyclist in Wimbledon
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

Appeal after car collides with cyclist in Wimbledon

by Redazione Redazione

(AGENPARL) – London gio 20 dicembre 2018 Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a cyclist in Merton.Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 07:08hrs on Thursday, 20 December following reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Parkside, Wimbledon.The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.The car involved stopped at the scene and the driver is assisting police with their enquiries. He was not arrested.Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or was in the area at the time.They are also keen to locate a Garmin device believed to have been used by the cyclist.Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on or Crimestoppers anonymously on .

Related posts

2018-04-14 03:50:52 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 1.6 – 2 km NE Monte Cavallo (MC)

Ugo Giano

OJ:C:2018:154:FULL: Gazzetta ufficiale dell’Unione europea, C 154, 2 maggio 2018

Ugo Giano

F1 – 2018 Mexican Grand Prix Friday Press Conference Transcript

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More