ANTWERP AND ZEEBRUGGE PORTS AGREE TO MERGE

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 15 febbraio 2021 Belgium’s major ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge have agreed to merge. The two cities say the combined Port of Antwerp-Bruges…
