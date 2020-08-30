ANTIDEMENTIA EFFECT, METABOLIC PROFILES AND PHARMACOKINETICS OF GJ-4, A CROCIN-RICH BOTANICAL CANDIDATE FROM GARDENIAE FRUCTUS

Crocins, a series of hydrophilic carotenoids that are either mono- or di-glycosyl polyene esters of crocetin extracted from dried saffron stigma or fruits of gardenia, are attracting much attention for its wide range of pharmacological effects. In our previous study, GJ-4, a mixture of crocin analogues, was obtained and defined from gardenia fruits. Mainly 18 crocin analogues were identified from GJ-4 and found to possess neuroprotective effects in vitro and in vivo models. In this present study, we continue to investigate the effects of GJ-4 on learning and memory impairments in 2VO-induced VaD model, as well as the potential mechanism. Additionally, the metabolic profiles and pharmacokinetic properties of GJ-4 were conducted using liquid chromatography-electrospray ionization-mass spectrometry after a single and multiple oral dose. All these findings presented here will serve as a solid basis to develop GJ-4 as a new therapeutic agent or dietary supplement product.