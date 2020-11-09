ANTICIPATING AND PREPARING FOR EMERGING SKILLS AND JOBS: KEY ISSUES, CONCERNS, AND PROSPECTS

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, lun 09 novembre 2020

Authored by policymakers, practitioners, and researchers, the articles examine the key drivers of change that are impacting society and the economy and how these are influencing work, occupational structures, and workplaces. The implications of these developments for changes in education and training are also explored. Copublished by ADB and Springer, the book is available as open access.

