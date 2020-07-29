giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

BRASILE. SALE IL BILANCIO DI CONTAGIATI E MORTI NEL CLERO

STATO EMERGENZA, DA CDM PROROGA FINO AL 15/10

REGIONALI PUGLIA, DA CDM ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI SU DOPPIA PREFERENZA DI GENERE

TURCHIA, APPROVATA UNA LEGGE PER VIGILARE SUI CONTENUTI DEI SOCIAL-MEDIA

PADRE DALL’OGLIO: 7 ANNI DI SILENZIO TRA DOLORE E SPERANZA

TOSCANA, SALVINI: ROSSI INSULTA LE AZIENDE ITALIANE, È NOTO CHE LUI PREFERISCA…

RELEASE OF THE JUST ACT REPORT

Agenparl

ANTICANCER AND ANTITRYPANOSOMAL ACTIVITIES OF TRINUCLEAR RUTHENIUM COMPOUNDS WITH ORTHOMETALATED PHENAZINE LIGANDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 29 luglio 2020

Trinuclear ruthenium complexes with orthometalated phenazines of general formula [Ru3(μ3-O)(μ2-OAc)5(L)(py)2]PF6 (L = dppn, benzo[i]dipyrido[3,2-a:2′,3′-c]phenazine, 1; dppz, dipyrido[3,2-a:2′,3′-c]phenazine, 2; CH3-dppz, 7-methyldipyrido[3,2-a:2′,3′-c]phenazine, 3; Cl-dppz, 7-chlorodipyrido[3,2-a:2′,3′-c]phenazine, 4) were investigated for their cytotoxic activity toward the B16F10 murine melanoma and the L929 non-cancer cell lines and against Trypanosoma cruzi (2-4). This study also reports a multi-technique investigation into how complexes 1-4 interct with DNA and Human Serum Albumin, HSA. At concentrations ranging from 2 to 50 μM, all the complexes reduced B16F10 murine melanoma cell viability by over 50%. Complex 4 had the highest cytotoxic effect in the series, diminishing B16F10 cell viability to 38% at 2 μM, with an overall order for anticancer activity of 4 > 2 > 3 > 1. Complexes 2-4 and the correponding phenazines showed remarkable activity in inhibiting epimastigote and amastigote forms of T. cruzi. Complex 2 showed better antitrypanosomal activity than the reference drug (IC50 = 1.19 µM and IC50 = 0.25 µM for epimastigote and amastigotes forms, respectivily). Ethidium bromide (EB) displacement assays showed that DNA intercalation progressively increases with the extension of the π-conjugation of the cyclometalating ligand and the presence of substituents in the phenazinic portion (1 > 4 ~ 3 > 2), showing that complex 1 is a stronger intercalator than EB itself (Kapp > 107 M-1). Viscosity measurements followed the same trend. Cytotoxicity against cancer cells and antitrypanossomal activity follow the same trend, which is different to the tendency of DNA intercalation, suggesting DNA is not the main target of these complexes. Compound 1-4 showed very high affinity with HSA (Kb ~109 m-1). Circular dichroism results also showed that the complexes alter significantly the secondary structure of the HSA, lowering the α-helix % from 86.2 (pure protein) to less than 5% for compounds 1, 2 and 4 at 2.8 μM. These findings demonstrated the important role of phenazines for the biological activity of triruthenium compounds.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/xK6LlevEYBQ/D0DT01035A

Post collegati

B-417844.3, AMERICAN ENERGY LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LLC, JULY 23, 2020

Redazione

B-332232, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SECURITY ADMINISTRATION: DEFAULT ELECTRONIC DISCLOSURE BY EMPLOYEE PENSION BENEFIT PLANS UNDER ERISA, JUNE 05, 2020

Redazione

B-332218, FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM: REGULATIONS Q, Y, AND YY: REGULATORY CAPITAL, CAPITAL PLAN, AND STRESS TEST RULES, JUNE 10, 2020

Redazione

B-332221, DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY: CORONAVIRUS FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, JUNE 03, 2020

Redazione

B-332217, DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE, NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION: LICENSING OF PRIVATE REMOTE SENSING SPACE SYSTEMS, JUNE 02, 2020

Redazione

ANTICANCER AND ANTITRYPANOSOMAL ACTIVITIES OF TRINUCLEAR RUTHENIUM COMPOUNDS WITH ORTHOMETALATED PHENAZINE LIGANDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More